MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Coconut Grove.

According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Lauren Weyer was last seen Saturday at around 2:50 p.m. in an unspecified part of Coconut Grove.

Weyer stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information about Weyer’s whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective Baluja or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. You may also email them at SVU@miami-police.org.

