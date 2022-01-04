MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami.

City of Miami Police on Monday said that 61-year-old Sandra Medina was reported missing from the Flagami area.

Medina stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.