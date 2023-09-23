SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 40-year-old Stephanie Torres was last seen along the 15700 block of Southwest 147th Lane, at around 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

Torres stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black sandals.

Investigators said Torres was driving a silver, two-door 2010 Honda Accord with the Florida tag DJNI63.

Police said she left her mother’s home without permission and has not made contact with family or friends. She may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police Detective Y. Hernandez, or any detective of MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

