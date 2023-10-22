NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 55-year-old Tara Renee James left her home along the 19300 block of Northeast 25th Avenue in her black 2006 Toyota Prius, at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said James has not made contact with family or friends and may be in need of services.

She stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 195 pounds, and has blond hair and green eyes.

James was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Police said the Florida tag of her Prius in AF31BU.

Officials urge anyone with information on James’ whereabouts to contact MDPD Detective M. Ritch, or any detective of the department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad, at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

