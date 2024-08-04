MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 29-year-old Alacyia Brandon was last seen in an unspecified part of the downtown Miami area.

Brandon stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black crop top and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-570-6111.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.