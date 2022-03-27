NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing out of North Bay Village.

The search is on for 23-year-old Julia Da Silva, who was last seen leaving her North Bay Village home by her family members, at around 11 a.m., Thursday.

Da Silva stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has straight hair with bangs.

The family said she never takes off the necklace that she is wearing in the photo.

She frequents LGBTQ communities in Miami, Miami Beach and Wilton Manors.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the North Bay Village Police Department at 305-758-2626.

