MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 66-year-old Robin Donald was last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah neighborhood, at around 1 p.m., Friday.

Donald stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt and black pants.

Detectives said Donald meets the criteria for an endangered person.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami Police detective A. Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

