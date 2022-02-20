WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing from his West Miami-Dade home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Benjamin Camji-Ortega was last seen on the doorstep of his home near Northwest 132nd Court and 10th Street, Saturday.

Detectives said the teen is wheelchair-bound and has cerebral palsy.

He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Camji-Ortega was last seen wearing jeans and a dark-colored T-shirt.

Although he is quadriplegic, his mother said he is currently without his wheelchair, which is another reason they are worried.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

