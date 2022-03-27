NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a transgender woman who went missing in North Bay Village.

According to police, 32-year-old Joao “Julia” Da Silva was last seen leaving her North Bay Village home by her family members, at around 11:00 a.m., Thursday.

Da Silva stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has straight hair with bangs.

She frequents LGBTQ communities in Miami, Miami Beach, and Wilton Manors.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the North Bay Village Police Department at (305)758-2626.

