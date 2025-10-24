MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for your help finding a pair of missing teens in Miami.

Fourteen-year-old Angeleah Marrero was last seen near the 11000 block of Southwest 217th Terrace at around 5 a.m., Tuesday morning, and 15-year-old Hailey Mas was last seen near the 9000 block of Southwest 157th Court at around 11 p.m., Tuesday night.

Marrero was wearing a light-colored shirt and light joggers and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Mas was last seen wearing all black clothing and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Authorities believe the two teens may be traveling together.

Anyone with information on Marrero’s or Mas’ whereabouts should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email 307259@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

