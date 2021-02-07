Search underway for teen who went missing in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Marie Falconer was last seen on Saturday along the 21200 block of Southwest 120th Avenue.

Investigators said she left her residence and may be in need of services.

The teen stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Falconer was last seen wearing a black shirt and long pants with the left leg in black and the right leg in red.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact MDPD detective R. Palmer or any detective of the department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300. They may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

