Search underway for teen who went missing in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 16-year-old Juliaontae Mitchell was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, Jan. 6.

Officials said the teen left on foot in an unknown direction and has not been in contact with family or friends.

Police said Mitchell stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Mitchell, who was last seen wearing all black clothing and shoes, may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

