MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for two sisters who were reported missing from Miami’s Model City area.

Paola Jover, 15, and Alannys Jover, 13, were last seen together, and authorities believe they left their home voluntarily.

Paola is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jean shorts.

Alannys is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue sweater with gray pants.

According to police, the pair reportedly ran away together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

