NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for two teenage siblings who were reported missing from North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, 15-year-old James Hawkins Howard and 13-year-old Michaela Hawkins Howard left their home in the area of Northeast 169th Street and 17th Avenue, at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

James stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wears around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Michaela stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, wears around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black and white dress.

Both teens wear braces.

Officials urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500 or Detective Zoila Exclusa at zoila.exclusa@nmbpd.org.

