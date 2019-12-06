Search underway for teen last seen in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a teenage girl who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 15-year-old Sincere Brinson was last seen near Southwest 117th Avenue and 244th Lane, Thursday.

She stands 5 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Brinson was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue shorts.

Officials believe she may be with a woman named Nicole Foggy.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300.

