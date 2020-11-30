Search underway for Sweetwater Police K-9 missing in SW Miami-Dade

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater Police are seeking the community’s help in their search for one of their K-9s after he went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, 3-year-old Logan got loose and did not return to his owner in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 104th Street, between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the dog is a black and brown German pointer and was wearing a black collar at the time he disappeared.

Officials urge anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts to call Sweetwater Police at 305-552-9900.

