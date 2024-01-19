MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man who, they said, attempted to break into two homes in Miami Shores in one day, burglarizing one of them.

Miami Shores Police said the subject, who looks to be around 40 years old, targeted the homes located on Northeast 105th Street and 107th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video captured the subject as he checked doors and windows, pulled off a window screen and tried to use his weight to force open a door.

“He knows what he is doing. You can see him on camera. He was checking the windows and checking the sliding glass door.” said Miami Shores Police Cmdr. Kerry Turner.

Police said the subject appeared to be in no rush to break into the home.

“You can see him on camera taking his time. He was in no real rush and, unfortunately, he was able to get inside,” said Turner.

At one point, the subject got a shovel as a way to get the front door to open, but he wasn’t successful.

“At some point, he retrieved a shovel and started working the door with a shovel,” said Turner.

He eventually gave up on the first house and moved on to another one.

“About 15 minutes later, he goes to another home and was actually successful in burglarizing that home,” said Turner.

While at the second home, the subject lowered his Adidas hoodie, giving the camera a shot of his face.

The subject got away with bags full of stolen items.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the subject.

“So we’re asking for the public to take a really hard look at this video,” said Turner. “Let’s get this guy in custody before he burglarizes another home in this community. We want to put him in prison where he belongs.”

If you have any information related to these break-ins or the subject’s whereabouts, contact Miami Shores Police at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.