NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a subject who opened fire on two people in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to detectives, a subject approached two people on Monday morning in the area of Northwest 28th Avenue and 90 Street when an argument began. The argument escalated when the subject pistol-whipped one of the victims in the head.

The subject then began shooting toward the victims while running away.

Nobody was hurt by the gunfire, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units did treat one victim on the scene.

The subject then entered a car and fled in an unknown direction.

Detectives have not released any information on the subject or the victims.

