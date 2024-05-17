SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking justice for a man who was killed in South Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Tommie Lamore Johnson III was shot several times on Tuesday in the area of Southwest 115th Avenue and 220th Street.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooter remains on the loose and has not been identified.

Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers are offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

