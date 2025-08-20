NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a subject who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in her bedroom in a gated community in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted sexual battery at the Carmel Lakes apartment complex located in the area of Northeast 208th Street and Northeast Fifth Place, at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, the young victim was sleeping in her bedroom when she was woken up by a strange movement in her bed.

The girl told police an unknown male walked toward her bed.

“When she realized that he was in the room, she asked him who he was, and he out his fingers through her mouth, kind of telling her to be quiet,” said MDSO Sgt. Jesse Valdivia.

“The subject basically told her to be quiet, attempted to pull her pants down, and that’s when the victim kicked him and screamed,” said MDSO Detective Andres Hutarte.

Detectives said the victim struck the subject in his groin area before he exited through the bedroom window and fled in an unknown direction.

“We do commend the victim, at the age of 12, to be so brave and stand up for herself to fight off her attacker,” said Valdivia.

Authorities say the subject may be between 15 and 19 years old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gray or light-colored pants, as well as a white ski mask that covered his face.

“Right now, it does seem like it was apparently a targeted attack on the victim,” said Valdivia.

Detectives said they’re reviewing surveillance video footage from cameras in the gated community. As they continue to investigate, Valdivia has a message for the community.

“Please be vigilant out there, children out there and parents, just of your surroundings, people you might even realize that are in the area that don’t frequent there, or just activity that catches your attention,” he said.

Officials unyone with information regarding this incident to contact Hutarte or Valdivia at 305-715-3300. You can also contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS(8477).

