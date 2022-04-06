MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Greysi Casellano was last seen near the Allapattah area at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday,

Investigators said she is a runaway.

Casellano stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 98 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair with blond highlights. Se\he was last seen wearing a black sweater and red sweatpants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

