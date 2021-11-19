SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance images released by the FBI showed the subject, his face blocked by black baseball cap, at the Wells Fargo branch near Bird Road and Southwest 96th Avenue, Wednesday.

Investigators said he demanded money from a teller and left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this robbery of the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

