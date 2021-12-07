SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in South Miami,

According to the FBI, the subject entered the SunTrust branch along Sunset Drive in South Miami, at around 10 a.m., Monday.

Agents said the robber, seen in a surveillance still wearing glasses, a white face mask and a dark colored hoodie with the Polo logo, claimed to have a gun while demanding money from a teller. He left with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officials urge anyone with information about this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

