MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Miami Gardens.

According to the FBI, the subject walked into the Chase branch along the 100 block of Northwest 199th Street, just after 9 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said he demanded money from a teller and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were reported

The FBI has since released a surveillance image of the robber, seen wearing a light colored face mask and a red T-shirt with the Cheez-It logo in white letters.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call the FBI Miami Division at 754-703-2000.

