MIAMI (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Miami.

The FBI released photos of the subject in Thursday’s robbery at the Citibank branch located between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 19th Street.

Investigators said the thief walked in, demanded money from a bank employee and took off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, contact City of Miami Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $12,000.

