MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a prisoner who, they said, escaped while in handcuffs after he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 36-year-old Theodric Collins was picked up by U.S. Border Patrol at PortMiami for several out-of-state warrats, Saturday afternoon.

But once he was in police custody, investigators said, Collins started to complain about chest pains, so an MDPD officer brought him to JMH for a medical evaluation.

After he was medically cleared, at around 2:25 p.m., it was time for Collins to be transported to MDPD Warrants Bureau, but that did not happen.

Officers said the prisoner somehow got out of the emergency room with his handcuffs still and got into an awaiting newer model silver Maserati with the Alabama tag GBT862 that fled the scene.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police said, a License Plate Reader detected the Maserati in Jupiter.

Detectives said Collins stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a medium build. They did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Collins has an extensive criminal history. Rescords show he was arrested in Mississippi for felony shoplifting, reckless driving, fleeing from police and property theft. He was also arrested in Alabama in 2023 for leading police on a high-speed chase.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

