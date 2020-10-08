Search underway for porch pirate who targeted Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a Miami Gardens home.

Ring doorbell video shows the porch pirate walking up to the residence near Northwest 199th Street and Ninth Avenue and swiping the package before taking off, Tuesday.

Investigators said the theft happened while the homeowner was at work.

The homeowner’s son-in-law said the man’s actions took away their sense of safety.

“The item he took isn’t the point. It’s the violation of the home,” he said. “It’s the fact that he feels entitled to come up into the home to do that, and it’s despicable.”

The subject fled the scene in a silver Nissan sedan with a handicap decal.

If you have any information on this theft or the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

