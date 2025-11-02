DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for the person behind a shooting that left a teen injured in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area near Southwest 114th Avenue and Southwest 192nd Street on Saturday night.

Officials say a 14-year-old boy was walking in the neighborhood to grab dinner when he was shot in the hand by crossfire.

“A male victim, juvenile, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his right hand,” said MDSO Deputy Joseph Peguero. “The victim began to run, seeking for help, and a good Samaritan was able to make contact with the victim.”

A good Samaritan who lives nearby helped the victim until deputies arrived.

Those in the neighborhood were shocked to hear what had occurred.

“It stopped for a few seconds and they started again. That’s when we realized it was gunshots, so we grabbed the kids and ran inside the house,” said area resident Yunior Diaz.

Another neighbor said his car was left riddled with bullets following the shooting.

“They were shooting down this way. On the front part here by the door and it hit the window back here as well,” he said. “He could’ve really just lost his life just trying to get something to eat.”

Darell Collins, an anti-gun violence activist, said he and other residents are frustrated by the ongoing gun violence.

“This has been ongoing in this project called the square and it needs to stop,” he said. “I know how it feels because I lost two kids to gun violence. You guys need to watch your kids very carefully because these guns out here is just killing people.”

As of late Sunday night, deputies say they do not have a subject.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

