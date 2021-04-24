Search underway for Nevada woman who went missing while visiting Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami Beach while visiting the area.

According to Miami Beach Police, 27-year-old Tyara Amie, who traveled to South Florida from Nevada, was last heard from on Sunday.

Her mother told investigators that she was staying at the Fontainebleau Hotel along Collins Avenue.

#MissingPerson: Have you seen Tyara Amie? Her mother last heard from her on 4/18. Anyone with information should contact MBPD at 305-673-7900. pic.twitter.com/yuIvoiOx5T — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 25, 2021

Amie stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Police said she suffers from mental health disorders and is currently not taking medication.

Detectives said the 27-year-old may be in the company of an unknown male.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Miami Beach Police at 305-673-7900.

