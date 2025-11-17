MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to police, 20-year-old Desiree Wright was last seen in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on Nov. 15.

Wright stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

