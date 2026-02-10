SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies say 16-year-old Jenna Nussbaum was last seen in the 15300 block of Southwest 53rd Terrace around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Detectives say Nussbaum stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

This information is made available for investigative purposes. Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

