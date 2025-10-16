NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Kyla Imani Collier was last seen on Wednesday in the 1900 block of Northwest 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Collier stands 5 foot, 2 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a cheerleader uniform, green shorts and white shoes.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

