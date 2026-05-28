MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing teen from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Detectives with City of Miami Police said 17-year-old Ciela Mendez was last seen in the area of Little Haiti on May 22.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

It’s unclear what she was last seen wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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