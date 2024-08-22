MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from Little Havana.

Officials said Genesis Pacheco was last seen in that area on Monday, Aug. 19.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

She stands tall at 5 feet and 2 inches and weighs around 118 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Brito or the Miami Police Department.

