Search underway for missing swimmer off South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies are searching for a man who went missing while swimming off the coast of Miami Beach, police said.

According to Miami Beach Police, the man was last seen just after 5 p.m. on Saturday near the 14th Street beach.

A U.S. Coast Guard aviation crew is assisting Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue’s search efforts.

