Search underway for missing Palmetto Bay elderly man

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man who was last seen driving away from a Palmetto Bay home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, David Timothy Leduc went missing from the 8200 block of Southwest 179th Terrace, Sunday.

He was last seen driving a red 2013 Nissan Altima with the Florida tag AKDG68.

Officials said Leduc stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 230 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

Investigators said Leduc has not contacted any friends or family members and may be in need of services.

Police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.