Search underway for missing Opa-Locka man

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Opa-Locka.

According to Opa-Locka Police, 73-year-old Charles Meadows was last seen outside of his mother’s home at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said he has Alzheimer’s and is experiencing early stages of dementia. He is also on the autism spectrum, suffers from depression and has displayed suicidal tendencies.

Meadows stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has thinning gray hair and brown eyes. His hair is uncombed, and he has stubble.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt with an unknown logo on the front and blue jeans. He was also carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

