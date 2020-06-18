Search underway for missing North Miami Beach teen

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a teenage boy who went missing in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, 16-year-old Aldo Camarena was last seen at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information – please contact 305-949-5500. pic.twitter.com/JYhokSGg5H — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) June 18, 2020

Camarena stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds and has a purple duffel bag with him.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black high-top sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call North Miami Beach detective Zoila Simmons at 305-949-5500, extension 2834, or email zoila.simmons@nmbpd.org.

