Search underway for missing NE Miami-Dade man

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a Northeast Miami-Dade man who has been missing for nearly a week.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 20-year-old Krystian Richards was last seen along the 20900 block of Northeast Eighth Court, last Sunday.

Richards stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts.

Detectives said he may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Richards’ whereabouts to call the Miami-Dade Police Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

