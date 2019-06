MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are searching for a teenager and her baby.

Stephany Pereira, 17, and her two-month-old were last seen Thursday afternoon.

We need your assistance in locating 17 year-old Stphany Pereira who went missing with her 2 month old infant yesterday, 6/20/19 at approximately 4:00 p.m. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/2xi7ffa5Vi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 21, 2019

Officials said they went missing from Northwest 34th Terrace and Second Avenue in Miami.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911 or 305-603-6300.

