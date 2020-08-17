Search underway for missing Miami Lakes girl

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami Lakes.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Anastasia Vela-Fernandez left her home along the 6400 block of Cowpen Road on Saturday.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has long black hair and brown eyes.

Vela-Fernandez was last seen wearing red and pink shirt with black leggings.

Investigators said she may be in need of services.

Officials urge anyone with information on Vela-Fernandez’s whereabouts to call Miami-Dade Police’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

