Search underway for missing Miami boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Shamari Lewis was last seen along the 1400 block of Northwest 54th Street, Sunday.

We need your assistance in locating 12 yr-old, Shamari Lewis. He was last seen at 1400 NW 54 St wearing a red shirt and red basketball shorts. If you know his whereabouts, please call us at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300. pic.twitter.com/DjNa89g4HT — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 13, 2019

Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red basketball shorts.

Police urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

