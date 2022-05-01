NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 68-year-old man who went missing in North Miami.

Antoine Philippe was last seen outside Chen Senior Medical Center.

North Miami Police responded to the facility, located along Northeast 125th Street, Friday afternoon.

Philippe has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a green hat, blue shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call North Miami Police at 305-891-0294.

