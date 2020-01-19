Search underway for missing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from a Miami neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 64-year-old Eduardo Abreu was last seen in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 27th Street, Sunday morning.

We need assistance in locating 64 year-old Eduardo Abreu. Mr. Abreu has alzheimer’s and dementia. He was last seen earlier this morning in the area of NW 25 Avenue and 27 Street in Miami. If you’ve seen him today or know his whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/7M6AqoRclR — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 20, 2020

Investigators said Abreu has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Police have provided a photo of Abreu but not physical description or what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

