Search underway for missing man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing from a Miami neighborhood.
According to City of Miami Police, 64-year-old Eduardo Abreu was last seen in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 27th Street, Sunday morning.
Investigators said Abreu has Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Police have provided a photo of Abreu but not physical description or what he was last seen wearing.
Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
