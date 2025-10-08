NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from North Miami.

North Miami Police officers say 66-year-old Luis Herrera vanished from his home located along 128th Street and Northeast Ninth Avenue on Monday.

Herrera stands 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs 115 pounds.

Detectives say he was last seen wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Herrera suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

If you know where Herrera might be, you are urged to call North Miami Police Department at 305-891-0294.

