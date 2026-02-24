MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a missing man from Miami.

Miami Police detectives say 40-year-old Brian Eckstein disappeared on Feb. 18 from Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Eckstein stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Detectives say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information on Eckstein’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Baluja or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

