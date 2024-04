MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who may be in danger.

Luis Londono was last seen in downtown Miami on March 23.

He stands at five feet and eight inches and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, sweatpants, and a black hat.

If you have any information, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.