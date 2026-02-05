MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Detectives say 82-year-old Mary Johnson-Jones was last seen in Miami’s Model City area on Wednesday.

She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Officials say she has brown eyes with salt/pepper hair and was last seen wearing a long sleeve beige sweater dress and black sketchers.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts are asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111 or email SVU@Miami-Police.org.

