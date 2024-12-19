MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in their search for a 71-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

Leonardo Rodriguez was last seen in the area of Northwest 170 Street and 39th Avenue on Saturday.

He stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

He is a white Hispanic male and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black and beige baseball cap, a black graphic t-shirt, red ‘Champion’ shorts, and white ‘FILA’ sneakers.

Due to a past medical history, Rodriguez could be in need of services.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or Detective Eric Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

