Search underway for missing elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, 79-year-old Miguel Rivero was last seen in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 24th Street, Saturday.
Officials said Rivero has Alzheimer’s.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
Investigators urged anyone with information on Rivero’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.