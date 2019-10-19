Search underway for missing elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 79-year-old Miguel Rivero was last seen in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 24th Street, Saturday.

We need your assistance in locating 79 year old Miguel Rivero who has been reported missing from the area of NW 25 Ave. and 24 Street. Mr. Rivero suffers from Alzheimer’s. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. If you know his whereabouts please call 305.579.6111. pic.twitter.com/ps3N8vKquA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 19, 2019

Officials said Rivero has Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Investigators urged anyone with information on Rivero’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.